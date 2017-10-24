The Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlottetown is hosting a series of lunch and learns on the behind-the-scenes action at an art gallery.

How does a piece of art become part of a gallery's collection, and what happens once it is? How is art stored, repaired and preserved, and what is the role of education at the gallery? These are some of the questions to be addressed in the five-part ArtTalks series.

The series starts Nov. 1, and will follow every Wednesday through to Dec. 6.

The talks are free, running from 12:10 to 12:30 p.m.