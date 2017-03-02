The P.E.I. government has announced the successful applicants of emerging and established Island artists that are receiving grants this year from a pool of $100,000.

According to the province, 32 artists were selected among 89 applicants. Grant recipients were selected by a 12-member jury.

P.E.I. filmmaker Millefiore Clarkes received $6,000 in funding for a project called Soft Snow. (Angela Walker/CBC)

The grants fund artists in areas such as film and media arts, music, theatre, crafts, visual arts, interdisciplinary arts, writing and publishing.

"Arts and culture in our province is led by a passionate community of talented Islanders. Government is pleased to support artists as they continue to make P.E.I. a vibrant and creative place for all to enjoy," said Doug Currie, Minister of Education, Early Learning and Culture, in a press release.

The recipients include Gerald Beaulieu ($7,000), Millefiore Clarkes ($6,000), Ahmon Katz ($5,000) and Sandi Hartling ($6,000). A full list of recipients can be found online at the artist grants program's final report.

For the 2016-17 fiscal year. A call for applications for the next round of funding is expected in the spring.