Thirteen Island artists have been selected from 70 applicants to receive the latest round of grants from the P.E.I. government.

Combined, the grants total $50,365.

Playwright Linda Wigmore said the grant money will allow her to pay actors who help out with reading and workshopping.

"This grant allows me to focus on my writing and give honorariums to actors, while being chosen as a recipient gives me confidence in the project," she said in a government news release.

Below is a breakdown of the funding provided by the provincial government:

Alexander Reuss: Creation Grant, Emerging, Visual Arts $4,000

Ben Aitken: Creation Grant, Emerging, Music $3,000

Eric Broadbent: Dissemination Grant, Emerging, Interdisciplinary $2,000

Hans Wendt: Creation Grant, Established, Visual Arts $6,000

Jared Perry: Creation Grant, Emerging, Visual Arts $3,000

Linda Wigmore: Creation Grant, Emerging, Theatre $3,520

Margot Rejskind: Creation Grant, Established, Music $4,500

Melissa Mullen: Creation Grant, Established, Theatre $7,000

Samantha Desjardin Joyce: Professional Development, Amateur, Writing and Publishing $345

Sirens: Creation Grant, Emerging, Music $5,000

Susan Rodgers: Creation Grant, Established, Film and Media Arts $6,000

Taryn Verkerk: Creation Grant, Established, Dance $6,000

The final report for arts grants is available on the P.E.I. government's website.

The next round of funding for arts grants is expected to begin this fall.