Thirteen Island artists have been selected from 70 applicants to receive the latest round of grants from the P.E.I. government.
Combined, the grants total $50,365.
Playwright Linda Wigmore said the grant money will allow her to pay actors who help out with reading and workshopping.
"This grant allows me to focus on my writing and give honorariums to actors, while being chosen as a recipient gives me confidence in the project," she said in a government news release.
Below is a breakdown of the funding provided by the provincial government:
- Alexander Reuss: Creation Grant, Emerging, Visual Arts $4,000
- Ben Aitken: Creation Grant, Emerging, Music $3,000
- Eric Broadbent: Dissemination Grant, Emerging, Interdisciplinary $2,000
- Hans Wendt: Creation Grant, Established, Visual Arts $6,000
- Jared Perry: Creation Grant, Emerging, Visual Arts $3,000
- Linda Wigmore: Creation Grant, Emerging, Theatre $3,520
- Margot Rejskind: Creation Grant, Established, Music $4,500
- Melissa Mullen: Creation Grant, Established, Theatre $7,000
- Samantha Desjardin Joyce: Professional Development, Amateur, Writing and Publishing $345
- Sirens: Creation Grant, Emerging, Music $5,000
- Susan Rodgers: Creation Grant, Established, Film and Media Arts $6,000
- Taryn Verkerk: Creation Grant, Established, Dance $6,000
The final report for arts grants is available on the P.E.I. government's website.
The next round of funding for arts grants is expected to begin this fall.
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Stargazers prep for Perseid meteor shower this weekend
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | MS drug, promising easier treatments, added to P.E.I. formulary