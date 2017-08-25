Consignor Canadian Fine Art will be in Charlottetown Friday for a valuation day, giving Islanders a chance to see if they have any valuable art in their homes.

The valuation days is similar to the Antiques Roadshow, but focuses on art.

Rob Cowley, president of Consignor Canadian Fine Art, said when valuing art, the first thing he looks at is who the artist is.

Rob Cowley, president of Consignor Canadian Fine Art, will be one of the experts on hand doing valuations Friday. (Kevin Yarr/CBC)

"In many cases artists will provide a signature, hopefully legibly, often in one of the lower corners or on the reverse. And that can start you out," said Cowley.

"We have familiarity, certainly, with a great deal of Canadian artists as well as some international artists, and working with databases as well we can can try to locate the individual who created the work."

The event is at the Delta Prince Edward. An appointment is recommended, but not required, and there is no charge for the valuations.

Charlottetown is the last stop on the company's current five-city tour of Canada. The company also offers free valuations through email.