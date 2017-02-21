Art in the Open has issued to call to artists in P.E.I. and across the country to submit proposals for its annual one-day summer festival on August 26 — this year's theme is "school."

The festival began in 2011, with about 35 art installations to experience in public spaces throughout the city attracting about 3,000 spectators — a number which has grown steadily to about 9,000 art enthusiasts, organizers said.

'We are here to promote, sustain and develop contemporary art, to propel their careers forward.' — Becka Viau

"The festival is a treasure, particularly for the people in Charlottetown," said project director Becka Viau. Last year, she said, about 100 volunteers came from all over the Island to make the project a success.

'Signature event'

"Art in the Open is a signature event of P.E.I., one of the leading festivals on the East Coast," with some of the highest standards, Viau maintains.

Cumulo, an installation by P.E.I. artist Kelly Caseley, intrigued the audience in 2016. (Patrick Callbeck )

The festival is looking for unique submissions that will transform downtown Charlottetown's green spaces into magical, memorable, creative spaces — ephemeral installations that are not made to last, creating a see-it-now-or-it's-gone urgency to come out to the festival.

"We have an interesting space in P.E.I. because we don't have a formal art school, that's really where it came from," said Viau of this year's theme.

"Also, it's an interesting broad theme," that many disciplines can easily touch on, Viau noted, adding she's looking forward to contemplative and critical contemplations on school and schooling.

'Propel their careers forward'

Successful artists will be paid between $350 and $1,000 for their works, Viau added.

A disco ball sculpture by Ahmon Katz captivated audiences at Art in the Open 2013. (Cate Proctor)

"We are here to promote, sustain and develop contemporary art, to propel their careers forward," she said.

Art in the Open is a collaboration among the Confederation Centre of the Arts, the City of Charlottetown and thistownissmall, an artist-run centre. Since 2011 the steering committee has expanded to include the Island Media Arts Co-Op, la Federation Culterelle de l'Île-du-Prince-Édouard, Culture PEI, Discover Charlottetown and the Architects Association of P.E.I.

The deadline for artists submissions for independent projects is March 31. More information on Art in the Open's website.

Art in the Open goes August 26 from 4 p.m. until midnight.