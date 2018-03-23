Artist Rilla Marshall's handwoven image of Greenwich peninsula is one of 12 pieces purchased by the province this year for P.E.I.'s Art Bank.

The Art Bank acquires, loans out, and displays works by professional Island artists for public spaces. This year, 59 pieces of art were submitted to the peer-review jury.

Marshall said having her work selected for the Art Bank means a lot to her because it will be part of a collection that represents Prince Edward Island.

"My artwork, Greenwich Peninsula, PEI, highlights a significant story of change within the Island's vulnerable coastal landscape," Marshall said in a news release.

"Through my handwoven and embroidered work, I strive to translate technical data about our familiar landscape into tangible textiles."

Renewed investment

The provincial government had discontinued its spending on the Art Bank in 2014, but renewed the investment as part of the culture action plan in 2017.This year, $20,000 worth of art was purchased, followed by $10,000 yearly over the next four years.

The Art Bank is a working collection, with most items displayed in reception and high-traffic areas of public buildings. It is also available for educational use. It is a joint effort between the province's departments of Education, Early Learning and Culture and Economic Development and Tourism.

Here are the successful submissions purchased for the provincial art bank:

Brenda Whiteway, Coastline in Winter, oil on canvas

Christine Trainor, Unfinished Sky, oil on canvas

Damien Worth, Mother (field), mixed media on canvas

Hans Wendt, Paper Stack #7, watercolour on paper

Jason "Lenny" Gallant, The Narrows, wood

Monica Lacey, Island Light, digital photo composites printed on aluminium

Nancy Cole, Jimmy Bishop Fishes Oysters, hand quilted textile

Noella Richard, Saison des foins, oil on canvas

Norah Pendergast, The Shame of Meek, acrylic on canvas

Rilla Marshall, Greenwich Peninsula, PEI, cotton and hand spun wool (hand woven and embroidered)

Susan Christensen, Confederation Bridge, PEI, acrylic on canvas

Terry Stevenson, Northern Lights, acrylic on canvas

