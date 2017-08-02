A woman who owns land near the scene of a suspicious fire in western P.E.I. over the weekend is worried the fires could continue.

Shirley Phillips has property in Mount Royal, where RCMP say they suspect arson in the case of a fire at an abandoned home. It is one of two suspicious fires RCMP are investigating in West Prince.

"My mother lives across the road here. And like it, it terrifies her. She doesn't sleep well at night and she's hearing every little noise thinking they're going to set fire to a building in her yard," she said.

"She's 80-years-old and she has to live with this fear that someone's going to set fire to a building at any time they want to."

Phillips had her own experience with arson in the area last year. Last October, shortly after she purchased land in Mount Royal, which included an old home, that home was set on fire.

No one was caught in that incident.

RCMP continue to investigate the suspicious fires. Anyone with any information is asked to call the RCMP or P.E.I. Crime Stoppers.