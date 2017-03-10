Charlottetown Police Services have made an arrest in the armed robbery at Nick's Deli earlier this week.

Around 9:15 a.m. Monday, a man in sunglasses and a pink scarf covering his face waved a knife back and forth demanding money from the cashier.

Police posted two videos from the store's surveillance cameras, saying he got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Late yesterday afternoon police arrested a 23-year-old Charlottetown man. He was jailed and police say he will appear in provincial court at a later date.