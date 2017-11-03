Members of P.E.I.'s army reserve unit will be conducting a military training exercise in Cable Head Airpark, Panmure Island and Wood Islands Provincial Park area from Friday to Sunday.

The reserve's 36 Signal Regiment, based in Charlottetown, Halifax and Glace Bay, will set up different communications platforms and conduct a command post exercise under field conditions in the three areas on P.E.I, according to a National Defence news release.

No ammunition

Members will not be carrying firearms and no live or blank ammunition will be used.

The Department of National Defence said there will be a number of military trucks on eastern P.E.I. but they won't cause a significant level of disturbance to the communities.

The exercise begins Friday night at 7 p.m. and ends around 1 p.m. on Sunday.