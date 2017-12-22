Charlottetown police responded to an armed robbery at One Stop Convenience at the corner of Queen Street and Bayfield at around 10:45 p.m. Thursday.

Police say they are looking for a female suspect and wouldn't comment on what kind of weapon was used in the robbery or whether there is surveillance footage of the suspect.

The police forensic identification unit and RCMP's canine unit were called to assist.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.