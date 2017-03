Police have made an arrest in connection with Saturday night's armed robbery at the Subway restaurant on Water Street in Summerside, P.E.I.

The arrest was made about 9 a.m. Thursday. A 36-year-old man was taken into custody. Summerside police were assisted by the RCMP Emergency Response Team from P.E.I. and New Brunswick.

Water Street was blockaded at MacEwan Road during the arrest. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

The arrest happened at a local motel. No one was injured.

Summerside police say they received help from Charlottetown police and the RCMP throughout the investigation.