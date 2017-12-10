A 28-year-old Cornwall man was arrested and charged after an armed robbery in Charlottetown, according to police Sgt. David Pound.

At roughly 8:50 p.m. Friday evening, Charlottetown police responded to an armed robbery at an apartment downtown.

The victim told police that a man had entered his apartment demanding money and had a weapon which later "turned out to be a BB- or pellet-type handgun," Pound said.

Charlottetown police, RCMP K-9 unit find man shortly after

The man fled the apartment with the victim's wallet, Pound added, and the victim sustained minor injuries from being physically hit.

The victim was treated at the hospital and has since been released.

With the help of the RCMP K-9 unit, Charlottetown police found the man within 30 minutes or so, Pound said.

The man was arrested and charged and will appear in court this week.