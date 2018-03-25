Islanders will get a chance to meet and celebrate with Paralympic star Mark Arendz on Thursday in New Haven.

The event is being held at the Kingston Legion in honour of Arendz, the Hartsville native who led Team Canada with six medals at the Paralympic Games in South Korea earlier this month.

The informal meet and greet begins at 6:30 p.m. and is free to the public.

Alan Crane, president of the Kingston Legion, said it will be an opportunity to recognize Arendz's achievements, and also allow the para nordic star to share his inspirational story.

'We're just very, very proud of what he's accomplished and we see him as just a tremendous role model for the youth of our community.' — Alan Crane

"We're just very, very proud of what he's accomplished and we see him as just a tremendous role model for the youth of our community," Crane said.

Arendz, 28, lost part of his left arm in a childhood farming accident.

He is a former member of the New Haven Army cadets and the legion has invited cadets to participate in the event.

The legion is also making a $500 donation to War Amps in Arendz's name.

"When Mark had his accident, the War Amps provided a lot of leadership ... what they did for Mark and his family," Crane said. "They were tremendously supportive and it gave Mark and his family an awful lot of confidence going forward that things would be OK."

More P.E.I. News