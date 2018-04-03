7 medals, 1 celebration: A chance to meet P.E.I.'s Paralympians

Islanders are invited to celebrate P.E.I.'s Paralympic athletes, Mark Arendz and Billy Bridges, at an event in Charlottetown Tuesday evening.

Biathlete and cross-country skier Mark Arendz and para ice hockey player Billy Bridges will be at the Rodd Royalty Inn in Charlottetown, showing off the medals they won in Pyeongchang.

"We just want people to come, have a good time, get to see Billy and Mark, hold the medals, get some photos taken, and just really enjoy the evening," said Robert Mitchell, the minister responsible for sport on P.E.I.

"Show these two guys just how proud we are as Islanders. They've done the Island well."

Come see the medal and Celebrate! At the Rodd Royalty Inn in Charlottetown at 6:30 tonight! <a href="https://t.co/prUIorua6m">https://t.co/prUIorua6m</a> —@BillyBridges18

Arendz won six medals at the Paralympics, including a gold in biathlon. Bridges won silver with the para ice hockey team.

The event starts at 6 p.m., with the official ceremony beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Rodd Royalty Inn.

