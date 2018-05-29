On this day: What the Confederation Bridge meant for ferry workers

It's been almost 21 years since the Confederation Bridge connected P.E.I. to the mainland, and that came at a cost to the ferry workers.

On May 29, 1997, CBC's The National shared a segment about the "deep sadness" felt by the more than 600 ferry workers as an era came to an end.

"You keep a smile on your face, and there's some days that smile is hard to put there," said one worker.

The bridge posed a threat to ferry workers' livelihood. (CBC)

At the time the Island's unemployment rate was 16 per cent, making finding a new job a tough task. Even with training paid for by the ferry company, many workers felt they wouldn't be able to find jobs as good as the ones they had.

And some say they won't ever cross the bridge.

"I would just like to leave with the ships in mind as the way I cross the Northumberland Strait, because I believe, I firmly believe, that's the way it was meant to be."

