The province has published a new activity book to teach the public — especially kids — about archeology and about the history of P.E.I.

The book, Archaeology in Action, was published in July.

"It's kind of a fun little book that anyone of any age can do," said Helen Kristmanson, the director of Aboriginal affairs and archeology for the province.

The province handed out copies of the book to participants of the public archeology dig at the Orwell Corner historic village this summer.

Though the book isn't directly tied to the dig, it was a good opportunity to share the book with the public, said Kristmanson.

The new activity book from the province includes stories, crossword puzzles and word searches. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

12,000 years of human history in P.E.I.

"The objective of the book is to introduce the public to the practice of archeology with a specific focus on Island archeology and the 12,000 years of human history in Prince Edward Island."

It's a project the province has been wanting to do for many years now, Kristmanson explained.

Positive feedback so far

She said the feedback has been positive so far.

"Some of the people would sit with their kids quietly and you know, go through the book from beginning to end," said Kristmanson. "There's activities really for all ages. There's opportunities to colour, just to sit and read, or to do crosswords, or word searches and everything is related directly either to archeological methodology or to Island history."

This year's version is a demo and a work in progress. The province plans to publish an improved version next summer.

Copies of the book are still available. Kristmanson encourages people to reach out to the Aboriginal Affairs Secretariat if they would like their own copy.