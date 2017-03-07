Former community and political leader, Aquinas Ryan, has died at the age of 84.

Ryan studied at St. Thomas University in New Brunswick, and taught in Morell, P.E.I.

He went on to become principal of St. Peter's Consolidated in 1966 and stayed until his retirement in 1991.

Former leader of P.E.I. New Democrats

Ryan also lead the New Democratic Party in P.E.I. from 1972 to 1979, after running federally for the party in the riding of Cardigan.

Under his leadership the NDP ran a full slate of candidates for the first time in the 1974 provincial election.

Ryan was also involved in his community of St. Peters, helping develop a local park and the annual St. Peters Blueberry Festival.

Ryan died March 3. His funeral will be held at St. Peter's Bay Roman Catholic Church this Thursday, March 9 at 2 p.m.