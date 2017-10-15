Want to pick and possibly preserve some fresh P.E.I. apples this weekend, or maybe just snap some Instagram-worthy shots or entertain the kids?

Here's where to find the Island's U-pick operations, from west to east.

We omitted The Grove in Warren Grove, which closed last weekend after being successfully picked out, and Old Towne Orchard, which has also closed for the season.

1. Arlington Orchards

'It has gone from picking your winter supply of apples to more of a family outing,' says Arlington Orchards' Barry Balsom of the U-pick industry. (Arlington Orchards/Facebook)

In Arlington, P.E.I., which is near Tyne Valley in western P.E.I., visit Barry and Carol Balsom's 13-hectare (32-acre) apple farm boasting more than 6,000 trees.

"The U-pick industry has changed over the last 20 or so years," said Barry. "It has gone from picking your winter supply of apples to more of a family outing."

Today's U-pick customer wants apples specific to their tastes, he said, so they are looking for something they can eat immediately rather than store, in most cases.

"Also with increased immigration to P.E.I. we are seeing a lot of new Canadians, wherever they are from, enjoying an orchard outing," Balsom added.

You can now pick Macintosh, Cortland, lots of Spartan, a few Gala, Golden Russets and a few Jonagold at Arlington Orchard, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Arlington charges 80 cents a pound, and there are free wagon rides for the family in the afternoons on the weekend. More information on their Facebook page.

2 . Wintermoor Orchard

Get them before they're gone! This will be the last weekend for U-pick at Wintermoor Orchard in Cornwall. (Janet Maddix/Facebook)

Just west of Charlottetown in Cornwall, P.E.I., visit the very neat and tidy 1,000-tree Wintermoor Orchard owned by Mark Ashley — but hurry, as this weekend will be their last.

It's open Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to dusk.

The orchard has "super crunchy, sweet and tangy" Liberty apples, Empire and Russets available to U-pick.

"I think it is more popular than ever and real hot with young people for group visits and dating," said Ashley of apple picking.

Wintermoor charges 80 cents per pound. More info on the orchard's Facebook page.

3. MacPhee's Orchard

'Apple picking seems to be more popular,' than it used to be says Richard MacPhee at his orchard in Cardigan. (MacPhee's Orchard/Facebook)

Down east in Cardigan, P.E.I., Rhoda and Richard MacPhee's is known for its apples in fall and its maple sugar operation in early spring, and boasts 5,000 trees on five-and-a-half hectares, or 14 acres.

"Apple picking seems to be more popular, at this farm anyway, than it was 10 years ago," said Richard, noting the orchard's early varieties are sold out.

MacPhee's charges 75 cents per pound, and has Spartan, Honeycrisp, Gala, Cortland, Alexander and Honeygold ready for picking. Jonagold, Cox's Orange, Novaspy, Macoun, Northern Spy and Spygold will start later.

More info daily on the farm's Facebook page.

4. Maple Farms

Gala apples are plentiful right now at MacPhee's Orchard in Cardigan. (MacPhee's Orchard/Facebook)

Maple Farms in Lower Montague, on about four hectares or 10 acres of apples, has been owned and operated by Barry Haneveld for decades.

"Our U-pick numbers are down from 25 years ago," he said, taking a brief phone break from the busy harvest.

"Families are different now — before they'd pick 100 pounds. They'd have four or 5 kids. Now, they're empty-nesters and they only pick 20."

Maple Farms charges 50 cents a pound for its U-pick — pick MacIntosh and Cortlands now, and Jonagolds ripening next week.

The orchard is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and can be reached at (902) 838-2345.