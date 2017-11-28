Looking for a bachelor apartment on P.E.I.? Try the other side of Confederation Bridge.
A report from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation released on Tuesday says the Island's apartment vacancy rate has fallen to a record low of 1.2 per cent, including a zero per cent vacancy rate for bachelor apartments.
Tuesday's report provides a detailed look at the apartment rental markets on P.E.I., including a separate look at Charlottetown and Summerside.
Immigration drove the vacancy rate in the capital below even the historically-low provincial rate.
|2016
|2017
|P.E.I.
|2.1%
|1.2%
|Charlottetown
|1.7%
|0.9%
|Summerside
|4.1%
|2.5%
"About 90 per cent of the 1,710 people who immigrated to P.E.I. [in 2017] to the end of August, settled in Charlottetown," the report reads.
Further pressure is being added to the Charlottetown market by seniors looking to downsize and a lack of new supply. Only about 100 apartments were added in Charlottetown in the last year, for a total of 5,138.
In Summerside, where townhouses make up 40 per cent of the rental market, the vacancy rate in those townhouses is zero per cent.
