P.E.I.'s lieutenant governor says she nailed the curtsy, the Island gifts were well-received, and her late mother would have been proud.

All in all, Antoinette Perry said, her 20-minute visit with the Queen on Thursday "gives awesome a whole other meaning."

"It met my expectations and more," she told CBC News: Compass host Steve Bruce in an interview from London.

P.E.I. Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry tells CBC News: Compass about her visit with the Queen on Thursday. (CBC)

Perry said the Queen made her feel at ease when they met around noon local time at Buckingham Palace.

"Everyone is super friendly," she said. "They make it seemingly casual although you do follow all the protocol. My curtsy was, I think, OK."

Perry said she conveyed the "Island spirit" as they talked about P.E.I., and she presented the Queen with gifts of handcrafts made by Island artisans.

"She seemed very pleased with them," Perry said. "She really is down to Earth. She connects with you. I really appreciate that. She shows genuine interest."

Perry says the Queen made her feel at ease during their visit at Buckingham Palace. (Jonathan Brady-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Perry was wearing her late mother's ring, and said she thought of her as she sat down with the Queen.

"My mother nurtured a great respect for the monarchy. I know it was her secret dream to have an audience with the Queen," she said.

"Before going in I had a mental note and said, 'This one's for you, mom,' because she was my ultimate mentor."

