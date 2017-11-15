Antibiotic awareness initiatives on P.E.I. appear to be working, says the province's medical microbiologist and infectious disease consultant.

Dr. Greg German said over the last few years the number of prescriptions of strong antibiotics has dropped in the province.

MRSA infections are down on the Island, says Dr. Greg German. (Kevin Yarr/CBC)

This week is antibiotics awareness week. When antibiotics are overused they lose their effectiveness, a worldwide problem that puts people at risk of infections that are more difficult to treat, such as C. Difficile and MRSA.

"Our antibiotic use of things like ciprofloxacin or kanamycin have decreased while antibiotics like nitrofurantoin, which are used for treating urine infections and it's much lighter therapy, that antibiotic is increasing appropriately," said German.

"We are making strides in that area and I think that has something to do with a smaller amount of C Diff cases that we're seeing on the Island, with about a 30 per cent reduction, as well as a smaller amount of MRSA."

There is still work to be done, he said, but he's pleased with P.E.I.'s progress.