Police in Summerside, P.E.I., have laid charges against a man in connection with an armed robbery in the city following an arrest Thursday.

Anthony Lorne Dorsey, 36, is charged with armed robbery in connection with an incident at Subway restaurant on Water Street on Saturday.

Police said Dorsey is subject to a lifetime weapons prohibition order, and has also been charged with breach order.

The weapon, police said, was a pellet gun made to look like a 9 mm handgun.

"Although this was a pellet gun, it looks very real and resembles a 9 mm handgun, similar to the guns police carry," said Summerside Police in a news release.

"They are capable of causing serious bodily harm or death and are considered weapons."

Emergency Response Team assisted

Dorsey was arrested at motel on Water Street at about 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

Summerside police called in the RCMP Emergency Response Team to assist, which is a joint force of RCMP, Summerside and Charlottetown officers, trained to deal with high-risk situations.

Dorsey has been remanded into custody until April 18.