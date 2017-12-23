Another ship has been fined by Transport Canada for breaking the mandatory speed limit in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

The CTMA Vacancier has been fined $6,000 for allegedly breaking the speed limit that was put in place in the fall to protect right whales in the Gulf.

The ferry travels between mainland Quebec and the Magdalen Islands — just north of Prince Edward Island.

The vessel owner has 30 days to pay the penalty or to ask the Transportation Appeal Tribunal of Canada to review the case.

The speed restriction was put in place by Transport Canada to protect right whales in the Gulf. (Stephan Savoia/Canadian Press)

More than 10 vessels have been fined by Transport Canada so far, including cruise ships, cargo ships, an oil tanker and even a Coast Guard vessel.

Transport Canada plans to keep the 10-knot maximum speed limit in place until the right whales have migrated from the Gulf.