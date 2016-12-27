The story of Anne of Green Gables has been portrayed on stage, screen and in print.

But Lego?

'Obvious combination'

It's an "obvious combination," says Chris Clarke, owner of the Brick Barn in Morell, P.E.I., where he houses his massive Lego collection and invites others to play and create.

"Anne of Green Gables [appeals] to people of all ages, really, and so does Lego," Clarke says.

"But Lego has also done a really large push in the last five years to appeal to young, adolescent girls. And I thought — wow, what a great tribute to Anne of Green Gables to have a Lego set for that particular group of people."

The roof of Chris Clarke's prototype can be removed, revealing rooms and scenes inside. (Lego Ideas)

Clarke, who has been collecting Lego since 1985 and has more than 600 sets and 350,000 pieces in his collection, thought the idea was good enough to submit to Lego for consideration.

Lego Ideas

On Lego's Ideas website, there are 23 images of Clarke's Lego prototype version of Anne Shirley, her friend Diana and the Green Gables house as well as a detailed description of the characters and the home.

Visitors on the site can click on a button to support the project.

It took Clarke and his wife 30 to 40 hours to put together the prototype. But the house and figures are more than for show.

The roof can be removed and kids can play with the characters in various rooms and recreate their favourite scenes from the beloved story.

Needs 10,000 votes

As of Tuesday, there were 136 votes of support and 417 days remaining in the campaign.

Chris Clarke is hoping to get 10,000 votes of support for his prototype on Lego's official Ideas website. (Lego Ideas)

Clarke needs 10,000 votes for Lego to review the project and decide whether to proceed.

"It doesn't guarantee we're going to get a set, but I think because Anne of Green Gables really aligns with their own philosophy, I think it's almost a shoo-in if we can get that 10,000 votes," he says.