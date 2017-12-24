When community theatres in Canada were looking for ways to celebrate the country's 150th birthday a lot of them came up with the same answer — Anne of Green Gables: The Musical.

Samuel French, the New York agency that manages the rights for the show, says Anne is a perennial favourite, but it was an especially big hit in 2017. There was a 42 per cent increase in shows licensed in North America, including a 70 per cent increase in shows in Canada.

It seems to have been enough to make Anne its most popular musical this year: more popular than Chicago, more popular than The Rocky Horror Show, more popular than Grease.

While the agency doesn't track the reasons companies are putting on the show, some companies have shared that Canada 150 was a factor in their choice. Promotional material for the Sault Community Theatre, the VOS theatre in Cobourg, Ont., the Mississippi Mudds of Carleton Place, Ont., and Oshawa Little Theatre all mention Canada 150 in their promotions.

"Anne of Green Gables is the quintessential Canadian musical," said Michael Schneider, executive producer of Oshawa Little Theatre.

"We all relate to those characters. There's something very quaint and lovely about them. Certainly Anne's spunk and spirit defines us very well. There is a drive that is a Canadian [drive], and we see that in Anne."

Schneider said the first time he was involved in an Anne production was 1979, and he has now done four.

Anne of Green Gables: The Musical, based on the book by L.M. Montgomery, was first produced at Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlottetown in 1965, and this fall completed its 53rd consecutive season there.

It is the Guinness World Record holder for the longest running musical theatre production.