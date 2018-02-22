Season 2 of the Anne series will feature more scenery from Prince Edward Island, including some winter footage from the north shore of P.E.I. filmed last weekend.

Based on L.M. Montgomery's 1908 novel Anne of Green Gables, the series airs on CBC and Netflix. It was renewed for a second season after positive reviews of Season 1.

Most of the filming has taken place in Ontario. Last weekend's shoot was the third time the main camera has been on P.E.I.

"We were filming a very exciting scene that is going to take place later in our season and really we wanted to grab the beauty of P.E.I. in the winter," said Miranda de Pencier, one of the show's executive producers.

'Magic of CGI'

A small crew filmed scenery at Cape Tryon and at Thunder Cove Beach that will then be melded together with footage on the set using computer-generated imagery.

"We will be doing green screen, which basically means we shoot our actors in Ontario and our background on P.E.I., and we match them together with the magic of CGI," said de Pencier.

Irish-Canadian actress Amybeth McNulty, starring in the role of Anne, is seen in this undated production handout image. (The Canadian Press/HO-CBC, Northwood Productions, Sophie Giraud)

De Pencier says the shoreline and ocean vista on the north shore have become significant in the series.

"Those cliffs and that beach are beloved to the Anne that we've created and our actress and our character we wanted to revisit that exact location as a place that is special to her," she said.

"I think P.E.I. is such a character in Lucy Maud Montgomery's writing and I think the Island is so much a part of what sparks Anne's imagination and very much it's inside of the hearts of all of the characters."

Waiting for 'wintry' P.E.I. weather

The up and down winter weather on P.E.I. made planning the February shoot a challenge.

"We've been tracking your winter because we've been trying to figure out when to come and wanting some snow and wanting it to feel wintry," de Pencier said.

De Pencier has been asked before why more of the series isn't filmed on P.E.I. During the filming of season one, she said she would "love to shoot more of it in P.E.I.," but logistics and cost made it difficult.

Miranda de Pencier, executive producer of Anne, works on site in P.E.I. in the fall of 2016. (Submitted by Miranda de Pencier)

However, the full cast and crew were on the Island for three days in 2016 and then again in September 2017 to film part of season two.

"I can't tell you exactly what we were shooting because it's going to be a little bit of excitement we hope," de Pencier said.

"Islanders will be able to see P.E.I. in the first episode of Season 2."

De Pencier said filming on Prince Edward Island, even for a few days, has inspired the performances.

Cast feels 'connection' to Island

"The cast is still talking about their visits to P.E.I. and I think they feel what we all feel which is a special magic on the Island," de Pencier said.

"A feeling of connection to the place that they very much then bring back and is with them throughout the season as they are playing these characters."

De Pencier says the Anne cast felt a 'special magic' while shooting on the Island. (Marvin Moore)

De Pencier, whose grandmother was born and raised on P.E.I., says the Island looks "unbelievable" on screen.

"The spectacular beauty of P.E.I. is rare and I'm excited that we have the opportunity to shoot it and will continue to shoot it in all its stunning beauty."

"There's a lot of eyeballs on P.E.I. through Anne so I think it's a special place and I love that we can show it to the world.

The start date for Season 2 have not yet been announced.