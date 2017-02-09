CBC's new Anne series will get its two-hour world premiere March 19.

The original take on Lucy Maud Montgomery's Anne of Green Gables is written by Moira Walley-Beckett, one of the writers on the show Breaking Bad.

Amybeth McNulty (left), as Anne, R.H Thompson as Matthew and Geraldine James as Marilla film a scene for Anne. (CBC)

Fifteen-year-old Irish actress Amybeth McNulty was chosen among 1,800 girls from Canada trying out for the lead role of Anne.

R.H. Thompson and Geraldine James star as Matthew and Marilla.

Some of the filming for the series took place in P.E.I., where the story is set — but the bulk , but the bulk of the shooting took place in Millbrook, Ont.