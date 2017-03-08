Offenders on P.E.I. who are currently wearing ankle bracelets will continue to do so with the same rules until a final decision is made on the program.

A year long pilot program began in February of 2016 and has had great success according to probation officials.

Now that program is going through a review process to decide if it will become a permanent part of the P.E.I. justice system, but during that time the province said the program will continue to operate exactly as it has for the past year, and that nothing will change for program participants.

The province says the program will continue as it has been until a decision is reached. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Thirty offenders participated in the pilot project over the last year, and officials report only three have had probation offences as of last month.

The province didn't have an exact timeline for a decision on the program, but said it should be made well before the end of 2017.