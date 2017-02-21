Probation officials are calling for electronic ankle bracelets to become a permanent part of the P.E.I. justice system.

They say the results of a year-long pilot program have proven the worth of the monitoring devices.

"It really creates accountability for offenders," said Allan Curley, manager of the electronic supervision program for the Department of Justice and Public Safety. "It ensures safety for the general public, especially for those who need extra protection, such as victims of domestic violence. We know where the offender is, every sixty seconds of every day."

Continuous monitoring

Over the past year, 30 offenders took part in P.E.I.'s ankle-bracelet pilot project.

Shawn Arbing, provincial electronic supervision coordinator, demonstrates the tracking capabilities of ankle bracelets. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

The GPS devices provided probation staff with continuous monitoring of the location of offenders on probation and under house arrest.

During the pilot project, three of the 30 participants were charged for probation violations.

At no time were victims approached by those offenders, according to officials.

Three of 30 offenders who wore ankle bracelets were charged with breach of probation. At no time were victims approached by the offenders on probation, according to justice officials. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

After hundreds of hours of use, probation official say the technology has proven useful, as an alternative to custody and to keep victims safe.

'It gives dignity'

"We had surprisingly few alarms," said Curley. "It gives dignity and hope to offenders as they move back into the community."

About 800 offenders on P.E.I. are on probation at any given time, according to justice officials.

Allan Curley, manager of the electronic supervision program, will submit a report on ankle bracelets to government in April, seeking to make the program permanent. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Probation officers have to check in with most of those offenders by phone and in person.

Seeking permanent program

Ankle bracelets cost $12.49 a day to operate, according to officials — a fraction of the cost of keeping someone in custody.

The pilot program runs until the end of March.

Curley will submit a report to government in April, seeking to make ankle bracelets an on-going part of the justice system.