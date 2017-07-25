P.E.I.'s Humane Society is pleased to see a charge against an Island pet owner accused of leaving five dogs in a hot car last week — because it says it shows the P.E.I.'s new Animal Welfare Act has teeth.

"This is very significant," said Jennifer Harkness, development co-ordinator of the P.E.I. Humane Society.

'Moving forward, we can now act swiftly.' — Jennifer Harkness

"Now we know that there are consequences under the new Animal Welfare Act."

The new act came into effect April 15.

'Penalties are deeper'

"With this new Animal Welfare Act, our powers have increased, and the penalties are deeper," Harkness said. "We hope as we move forward in the future we're able to use that act to the best of our ability to protect animals that are in pain, suffering — or as a preventative measure."

The P.E.I. Humane Society is investigating 200 animal welfare cases says Jennifer Harkness. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Also significant for the society is that police can now charge people who have dogs loose in the back of a pickup truck, and charge people who have dogs tethered outside for long periods or overnight on a rope or chain, Harkness said.

"That's one of our most common calls — that the dog's been left out for long periods of time," Harkness said. "Moving forward, we can now act swiftly."

The society has opened 160 cases it is investigating since the new act came into effect, Harkness said, and has 200 cases open now.

"That's on average two complaints ... per day," she said. "We just ask for the public's patience during this time."

"Some of those, there may be charges coming down the road — the investigations are still open, we are still working with the police and we are still working with the Crown attorney," she said.