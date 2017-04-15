Moe Hashie remembers the happy look on his three-year-old son's face when, sitting at his bedside at the IWK hospital in Halifax with the hospital's music therapist, they started singing Old MacDonald Had a Farm.

Andrew Hashie had been in the hospital for months with a rare illness, surrounded by stuffed animals sent by loved ones.

With each E-I-E-I-O they sang, the family playfully tossed one of the stuffed animals at Andrew.

"That was a real high point for us," Hashie said on CBC's Mainstreet P.E.I. "It was light in a dark situation."

Andrew Hashie died in 2015 at age three. (Silver Fox Entertainment Complex/Facebook)

Andrew died on Jan. 13, 2015, at age three.

But the Hashies saw first-hand what music therapy did for Andrew.

That's why last year they started the annual Andrew Hashie IWK Memorial Concert in support of the music therapy program at the IWK.

'Grief is very deep'

"The need for the service is greater than the grief," Hashie said. "As much as the grief is very deep."

This year's concert is being held Saturday night from 9 p.m. until 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the Silver Fox entertainment complex in Summerside. Bands include NOT!, Pretty Tragic, Copy Cat and the Saul Good Band.

There will also be a related concert taking place at the same time at the Factory in Charlottetown. Tickets are $10 at the door.

Hoping to raise $6,000

The concert raised about $6,000 for the program last year, Hashie said. He's hoping to at least match that total this year, noting the music therapist's part-time position at the hospital has now become full-time.

"Andrew was a joyful, fun little boy," Hashie said. "There's no better way to honour my Andrew than with music."