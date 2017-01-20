Andrea Ramolo says her newest album Nuda is "very personal" and "somewhat dark," but she hopes that listeners also hear the "hopefulness" in the songs.

Love and pain

"I guess you could say it's a love story … the album," said Ramolo on CBC Radio's Mainstreet P.E.I. She is performing songs off the album Friday night at the Dunk in Breadalbane, P.E.I.

"The album and the journey taught me a lot about love and pain. And, in a deeper sense, about myself and the woman I was and the woman I wanted to be," she said.

The album, and its companion version — an album of the same songs without the backing band — Da Sola, were inspired by a romantic break-up with her partner and a period of depression that followed.

"It was definitely a scary time for me … I was in bed for two months and I couldn't get out of bed and didn't want to see anybody," she said.

'A success story'

"It was a big relationship for me at the time. That relationship resonated on many different levels and it taught me about art, about life, about love, about communication and about all the things I wanted to do and be."

Despite the dark times that influenced the album, Ramolo describes it as an album of "becoming," "healing" and "a success story." She also hopes that listeners dealing with similar issues realize that they not alone and will "persevere" and come out "shiny and new again."

"You know, I'm still here and standing and stronger than ever and looking back."