The race for the leadership of the P.E.I. New Democratic Party officially has its second contestant.

Margaret Andrade, of Charlottetown, announced she was running for the leadership with a video on Facebook on Thursday.

Andrade ran as a federal NDP candidate in the Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes riding in eastern Ontario in the 2015 election, finishing third. She was previously on a municipal council in Alberta. She has a son attending Holland College.

Some having 'tough time'

Andrade said as the province grows, it's important to "make the right decisions so that we're not leaving anybody behind."

"I think that unfortunately seniors, the unemployed, the working poor, they're having a really tough time right now," she told CBC News: Compass. "And I'm not sure that all the decisions that have been made by this government have really had a positive impact for everybody.

Andrade is the second candidate into the race, joining Joe Byrne.

The leadership contest comes after former NDP leader Michael Redmond resigned following a fourth place finish in November's Charlottetown-Parkdale byelection.

The party will hold a leadership convention April 7.