The Anderson House emergency women's shelter is receiving a large donation of undergarments from Giant Tiger.

The donation was announced in the lead up to Family Violence Prevention Week, which starts on Sunday.

Anderson House will receive a delivery of 100 bras and 300 pairs of underpants from Giant Tiger in late February, according to a company spokesperson, Alison Scarlett.

Undergarments are overlooked when it comes to donations, according to Danya O'Malley, executive director of P.E.I. Family Violence Prevention Services.

"There are things that people commonly think to donate and undergarments are not on that list and so, these are things that obviously cannot be donated used, so to be donated new, fresh things, it's just really, really nice," she said.

Anderson House is one of eight women's shelters across the country to receive a donation from the company.

O'Malley said non-perishable foods and toiletries are consistently needed at the shelter.

There is an updated list of items Anderson House needs at fvps.ca. There are outreach offices in O'Leary, Summerside, Charlottetown and Montague.