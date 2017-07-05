From Canada Day to Old Home Week, P.E.I.'s provincial amusement ride inspector is into his busy season.

Shaun MacArthur started his career as an elevator mechanic, but moved over to inspection eight years ago so he wouldn't have to travel so much.

For much of the year elevator inspection is a big part of his job, but in the summer it is carnival rides that keep him busy. As technology changes he just gets busier, inspecting new types of rides such as the inflatable water course in Summerside Harbour.

MacArthur attends a course in Florida to keep on top of his trade, which is mostly about new techniques.

"It's more the technology and the way we have to inspect them. A lot of the travelling carnivals are older rides so they don't change," he said.

Busy weekends

MacArthur is responsible for both the permanent amusement parks on the Island and the mobile carnivals.

It can get busy some weekends, but he said he doesn't feel any pressure to get rides started on time.

"I have no fear or concern of anything," he said.

"If it ain't right it's not running."

MacArthur will do an initial inspection, and with the permanent parks will make a couple of surprise visits through the season. He said he has never had a problem with the permanent parks, but has on occasion had to shut down rides in mobile carnivals until repairs are made.