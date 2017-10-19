The province is working with the Workers Compensation Board to roll out an education program on the safe use of ammonia refrigeration systems.

The province is shaping their program based on an ammonia leak at an arena in Fernie, B.C. — which led to the deaths of three people on Tuesday.

"If you don't handle ammonia properly — as we just learned in B.C. — it can be deadly," said Steven Townsend, the province's chief boiler inspector.

Townsend described ammonia as a corrosive irritant that can blind someone very quickly and fill their lungs with fluid.

The chemical is used in the refrigeration systems of many ice rinks across P.E.I., though it is safe to use if handled properly, Townsend said.

Regular audits

In the last five years, he has dealt with four ammonia leaks in P.E.I.

Two were at rinks, the most recent one happened in April at the Pownal Sports Centre, in Pownal, P.E.I.

Three staff members that were inside the rink at the time of the leak had to be taken to hospital by ambulance, and some homes in the area had to be evacuated as a result.

The Pownal Sports Centre was closed earlier this year, and several area homes had to be evacuated when 3 rink employees were sent to hospital. (Malcolm Campbell/CBC)

There were no deaths in that case.

There are 23 total rinks that use ammonia refrigeration systems across the P.E.I.

To make sure they meet the safety requirements, the province regularly audits them — checking that they have all of their safety devices and procedures in place.

On top of that, they plan on rolling out an education program in the coming months.

Education

The risks associated with ammonia can be mitigated, Townsend said, by educating arena workers and doing regular checks on refrigeration systems.

"But we're working to establish that same level of safety there as in our larger rinks through education and maintenance programs." —Steven Townsend

"We have to have education for its use and proper maintenance has to be maintained in these facilities," he said.

It's also important, Townsend added, that arena and rink staff know what to do in case of a leak and how to use protective equipment.

He said they're trying to ensure that people know who to call, where the emergency stops are, how to use gas masks and who is permitted to go in and out of an ammonia engine room.

'Same level of safety'

Larger facilities have refrigeration operators and engineers running the systems, but Townsend said it's some smaller community rinks that rely on volunteers that they're trying to reach.

"Our larger rinks have competent people there. Our smaller rinks with a smaller refrigeration systems don't require power engineers or refrigeration operators," Townsend said.

