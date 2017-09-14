Keptin John Joe Sark, of the Mi'kmaq Grand Council, is pleased with Montreal's decision to remove Jeffrey Amherst's name from a city street.

The 18th-century British General advocated for the eradication of indigenous peoples.

"I'm really happy," Sark said.

"I'm glad that some of the French people — and I hope the Acadians here will follow suit — in having the name from Fort Amherst removed."

Sark has lobbied Parks Canada to remove Amherst's name from the P.E.I. national historic site — Port-la-Joye-Fort Amherst. But the department has turned down the request, suggesting instead that a Mi'kmaq name be added to the site.

John Joe Sark, Keptin of the Mi'kmaq Grand Council, says he thinks the fight to change the name of Port-la-Joye-Fort Amherst is worth the effort. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

That's something Sark doesn't support.

Sark says despite being told no, he thinks efforts to have the Amherst name dropped on P.E.I. have been worthwhile.

"I think we've done a good job and I think we've educated the public of P.E.I.," he said.

"We've also educated a lot of people across Canada … and I think it's a good debate."

Sark added that he believes Parks Canada will relent. "I think in the end they're going to fail. So they might as well change the name."