Keptin John Joe Sark, of the Mi'kmaq Grand Council, is pleased with Montreal's decision to remove Jeffrey Amherst's name from a city street.
The 18th-century British General advocated for the eradication of indigenous peoples.
- Montreal adds Iroquois symbol to flag, strips British general of street name
- 'Extirpate this execrable race': The dark history of Jeffery Amherst
"I'm really happy," Sark said.
"I'm glad that some of the French people — and I hope the Acadians here will follow suit — in having the name from Fort Amherst removed."
Sark has lobbied Parks Canada to remove Amherst's name from the P.E.I. national historic site — Port-la-Joye-Fort Amherst. But the department has turned down the request, suggesting instead that a Mi'kmaq name be added to the site.
That's something Sark doesn't support.
Sark says despite being told no, he thinks efforts to have the Amherst name dropped on P.E.I. have been worthwhile.
"I think we've done a good job and I think we've educated the public of P.E.I.," he said.
"We've also educated a lot of people across Canada … and I think it's a good debate."
Sark added that he believes Parks Canada will relent. "I think in the end they're going to fail. So they might as well change the name."
