The mayor of Amherst, N.S., says council's decision not to change the town's name at this time may be different in the future if enough citizens demand it.

David Kogon said he has had one complaint about that decision and is meeting with the person who made it later this week.

But Kogon also said unless there was considerable pressure from constituents, a change isn't likely.

"We'd obviously listen to that and look further into things," he said.

"There would have to be a very, very large movement, I think, to make things happen."

A practical matter

Kogon said the decision, which was discussed after Montreal's mayor announced the city was removing Amherst's name from a street, can't be taken lightly by council.

The costs associated with the change are a factor that must be considered, Kogon said.

'We learn from history so we don't repeat it. I'm always for education.' - David Kogon

"To take a street name in Montreal and change it is, you know, a couple hundred bucks to put new signs up.

"But to change the name of a town would cost both the public sector and the private sector millions of dollars."

'Learn from history'

Kogon said most people in Amherst don't associate the name of their town with Jeffrey Amherst, the 18th century general that advocated for the eradication of Indigenous peoples.

The mayor added that he is open to the idea of raising awareness about the town's namesake.

"We learn from history so we don't repeat it. I'm always for education," he said.

"If people understand something, they're not going to let it happen again."

On P.E.I., Keptin John Joe Sark of the Mi'kmaq Grand Council has been lobbying Parks Canada to have Amherst's name removed from the Port-la-Joye-Fort Amherst national historic site.