Tech entrepreneur and best-selling author, Amber Mac says she doesn't think there's been a more exciting time in history for women to go out and build their own businesses.

Mac was born in Charlottetown but her career has taken her all over the world.

She's been in the tech industry for over 20 years, starting her career at the beginning of the dot-com era in San Francisco — appearing on G4 Tech TV, Bloomberg TV, CityNews International and much more.

On Wednesday, she'll deliver the keynote speech to the Business Women's Summer Summit in Charlottetown, hosted by the Startup Zone

Bright future for women in tech

"When I was here 20 years ago working in this building, I couldn't have done what I do right now," Mac said about her time with CBC P.E.I. long ago.

Mac said all the tools exist today for women to succeed in the business world. (Courtesy of Ambermac.com)

"Because there are so many online tools that allow you to start a business from anywhere," she said, women can build their "dream careers" their own way.

Whether it's a full-time job, part-time or even just a side hustle, Mac said, the tools are out there for all women to succeed in the online business world.

The missing link

Though more women are creating their own careers online, there is one thing missing, Mac said.

"The missing link really is that [women] don't necessarily have the networks or support systems in place. That's what this event Wednesday is all about," she said.

The Business Women's Summer Summit will take place July 26 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.