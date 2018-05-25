Parts of P.E.I. stepping forward to amalgamate, says communities minister

P.E.I. Communities Minister Richard Brown responded to an Opposition question about forced amalgamation in the legislature Thursday with a list of communities seeking to join together.

Amalgamation proceedings in the Three Rivers area in eastern P.E.I. have sparked protest. Earlier this week, a group from Three Rivers submitted hundreds of signatures opposing amalgamation to the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

"Why do you continue to tell Islanders that amalgamation efforts are a grass roots effort when your own staff, as far back as 2015, were out across P.E.I. selling your plan with a cheap a propaganda video," asked Progressive Conservative MLA Jamie Fox.

Amalgamation is not a grass roots initiative, charged Jamie Fox. (Province of P.E.I.)

In response, Brown said IRAC recently received two amalgamation applications from five communities.

"The municipalities of Ellerslie, Bideford, and Lady Slipper have applied to amalgamate, Mr. Speaker. And, the municipalities of the North Shore, Mr. Speaker, Pleasant Grove and Grand Tracadie," said Brown.

"I can't understand why the opposition cannot see the success in this program."

Fox said he believes government is ignoring the wishes of people who are against amalgamation.

