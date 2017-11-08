Islanders voiced their support and concerns about the proposed Three Rivers amalgamation at an information session at Montague Regional High School Tuesday night.

The Three Rivers Steering Committee did a presentation on the proposal to join communities including Montague, Cardigan and Brudenell together. It would create P.E.I.'s fourth largest municipality, with a population of at least 7,000 people.

The committee also answered questions and heard comments from residents. Blair Sorrey of Brudenell said he wanted to support the plan and thinks amalgamation is a worthy concept, but isn't on board with the current proposal.

Many people at the amalgamation meeting in Montague Tuesday night spoke up about their impression of the proposal. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

"There's a lot of unanswered questions, especially with regard to sewer and water and future tax increases. And for that reason I have some concerns about it," said Sorrey.

"This proposal, it doesn't answer the questions, it just sort of kicks it down the road to the new council and IRAC."

The committee needs to work out more of the details itself, he said.

In the proposal each community would become a ward in the new municipality, with one elected councillor for every 650 residents or so. November 2018 is the date of the next municipal election in the area. If amalgamation goes ahead, the new council could be elected at that time.

Blair Sorrey from Brudenell has concerns about the amalgamation proposal. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

Sandra MacDonald of Brudenell said she doesn't have any major concerns with amalgamating, even though years ago she had some worries.

"We live in a rural area that doesn't have water and sewer. I hope the tax system will be fair," said MacDonald.

"At the same time, we have to pay taxes and we do benefit from living in this area and may benefit more if we're working together."

Strength in numbers

She said she's trying to keep her mind open and she wants others to as well.

Sandra MacDonald lives in Brudenell and thinks there is strength in numbers and amalgamation. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

"Some communities may be doing better now, but in 10 years time, it may be a different community that's doing well," she said.

"If we're amalgamated then it really doesn't matter. It can shift back and forth and we share the burden and the joy of having downs and ups."​

'It's got to come from the grassroots'

Eddie MacAulay of Cardigan, who is also a former chair of the village council, said he wants to see more details about how communities will be affected. He has concerns about what the process will be after amalgamation and how decisions are going to be made.

Eddie MacAulay from Cardigan wants more answers before amalgamation moves forward. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

"It's got to come from the grassroots," said MacAulay.

"It's got to come from the people and it doesn't seem to be coming that way. It seems to be coming more from … the councils and the province."

Sustainable future

Both MacAulay and Sorrey commended the steering committee for its work, but believe people need more information.

Communities Minister Robert Mitchell was at the meeting and said having 73 communities in the area is not sustainable.

"It's not about today, it's not about tomorrow. It's about the next 30, 40, 50 years. It's about having strong, viable, sustainable communities for our children, our youth and that there is a future here," said Mitchell.

A second meeting is slated for Thursday, Nov. 9 at Kaylee Hall, Pooles Corner.