36 cows lost in dairy barn fire

Thirty six cows died in a fire at a dairy farm in Alma, P.E.I., early Tuesday morning.

Darrell Graham, deputy chief of the Alberton Fire Department, said the call came in from someone passing by just after 5 a.m.

Graham said half of the milking barn had already collapsed in on itself when the first fire truck arrived, and the cows were already dead.

"Your heart goes out to the farmer. It takes years to build up his dairy herd like that and then to see it wiped out in a matter of hours, it's very heartbreaking," said Graham.

Graham said it took an hour to knock down the fire, and another four to get it fully extinguished.

Property insured

Fire departments from Tignish, Miminegash, O'Leary and West Point also attended. Firefighters were able to keep the fire away from two nearby buildings.

Graham said the owners were waiting for the insurance adjuster to arrive when the firefighters were done.

The fire marshal is on scene investigating.

More P.E.I. news