The City of Charlottetown is closing down a small section of Allen Street Tuesday for work on a construction project.
It will be closed between St. Peters Road and Mount Edward Road starting at 7 a.m. It will reopen overnight, but close again Wednesday morning.
The closure is for utility service installation. The work should be complete by Wednesday afternoon.
Sidewalks in the area will remain open.
