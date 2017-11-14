Only three out of four candidates are expected at an all-candidates forum in District 11: Charlottetown-Parkdale Thursday, after Liberal candidate Bob Doiron told organizers he has a prior commitment and won't be able to attend.

District 11 on Tap, hosted by Young Voters of P.E.I., initially said it had confirmed all four candidates for the event. It later announced Doiron wouldn't be attending due to a scheduling conflict.

"We were upset, we were looking forward to hearing from all four candidates and getting a total breadth of the views that are being put forward in District 11, but I am confident that the three candidates that are coming will have lots of valuable content to share with us," said organizer Jesse Hitchcock.

Doiron told CBC he initially committed to the event before the exact date was confirmed, and does have "another booking at another place" Thursday night.

"I'm trying my best to work around everything," he said. "There's a lot of commitments here for a certain amount of days."

Hilton, Bell calling on Doiron to attend

PC candidate Melissa Hilton and Green candidate Hannah Bell have both publicly called on Doiron to attend the forum.

"No one seeking the trust of voters should be afraid to face the people you want to represent," said Hilton in a Facebook post.

"I welcome any opportunity to discuss the issues that matter to our district with all of the candidates in this election, whether Bob Doiron and Wade MacLauchlan want to listen to voters or not."

Bell issued a news release saying she was disappointed to learn Doiron wouldn't be in attendance.

"I see debate participation as a requirement for anyone seeking election," she said in the release. "If we aren't willing to be held accountable before being elected, how can we convince voters we will be after being elected?"

'I'm not looking to … shy away'

Doiron said he is still trying to make the forum work with his schedule, and will attend if he's able to "change things around and get there."

"I'm not looking to not attend anything or shy away," Doiron said. "Some of the other parties are coming at me saying I'm not available or I don't care. I certainly care about the youth, I care about the seniors and I care about everyone in this district."

Island Morning will be holding a roundtable discussion with all four candidates Thursday morning at 7:40 a.m. on CBC Radio One.

The byelection will be held Nov. 27.