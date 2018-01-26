Alicia Toner won the SOCAN Songwriter of the Year award on Thursday night for her song Back to Fine.

She was one on five nominees, beating Ashley Condon, Dennis Ellsworth and Kinley Dowling, Liam Corcoran and Nick Doneff for the award.

This could be the first of a few awards for Toner as she is nominated for four others including video of the year, new artist of the year and female solo recording of the year.

Music PEI Week runs until Sunday and puts some of the Island's top musicians on display.

'A great mix'

Rob Oakie, executive director for Music PEI, says the week has a diverse range of sounds.

"It's a great mix. I feel really good about the programming we've put together because it is a really good mix of new emerging artists and more established artists," he said.

"You have artists like Alicia Toner ... this is her first album ... It's just about something for everyone, we've got a hip-hop show Friday night at Baba's."

Dylan Menzie is one of the performers at the festival finale Sunday at the Florence Simmons Performance Hall. (CTV/Bell Media)

The full list of awards, nominees and performances is available at the Music PEI website.

The festival finishes Sunday night at Florence Simmons Performance Hall.