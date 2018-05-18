P.E.I. vet honoured with international animal welfare award

A P.E.I. veterinarian and educator recently received a prestigious international award in Barcelona.

Dr. Alice Crook was one of five recipients of the World Veterinary Association's Animal Welfare Award. She was the only recipient from North America.

Crook has been the coordinator of the Sir James Dunn Animal Welfare Centre at the Atlantic Veterinary College for close to 25 years.

The award recognizes her work to promote animal welfare through research, service and education.

"This whole experience has been absolutely incredible right from the earliest moments when I heard I was being nominated for it, and then I was so honoured to be among the five recipients and to meet the other four recipients," said Crook.

"It was amazing to be in their company."

The four other winners were from Brazil, Senegal, China, and Sweden.

Crook's areas of interest have included pain management and feral cat welfare. She's also helped to develop animal welfare legislation provincially and nationally.

Crook plans to retire from the vet college next year.

