Alex Fortune was an inpatient at Hillsborough Hospital but left without permission. (CBC)

A Charlottetown man who stabbed a woman in the neck with a stick has been found not criminally responsible for his actions, following a psychiatric assessment.

Alex Thomas Fortune, 27, appeared in Charlottetown Provincial Court Monday, charged with attempted murder, assault, uttering a death threat and arson, following an incident November 13.

According to facts read in court by crown prosecutor Jeff MacDonald, Fortune was an inpatient at Hillsborough Hospital on the day of the offences and went "AWOL from that facility while on a pass."

Fortune's pass allowed him out on the grounds of the hospital but he left the grounds without permission.

Fortune went to the residence of a woman he knew, in a rooming house in Charlottetown, according to the crown's facts, where he entered the woman's room, stabbed her in the neck with a stick and threatened to kill her.

The woman suffered a puncture wound along the jaw line and a puncture mark on her arm, according to the crown.

Fortune also used the stick to assault another tenant of the rooming house, cutting the man's face. In addition, Fortune set fire to the rear of the residence, according to the crown's facts.

Following his arrest, Fortune was sent to the East Coast Forensic Hospital in Dartmouth for psychiatric assessment. Judge John Douglas told court Monday he agrees with the findings of hospital staff that Fortune is not criminally responsible for his actions.

Fortune was ordered to be returned to the East Coast Forensic Hospital for treatment. The Criminal Code Review Board now oversees the case.

Health PEI had no comment.