P.E.I.'s Alex Bain finished the Chicago Marathon Sunday in 3:17:09, good enough for 2,383rd overall in the 42.195-kilometre race.

"Good time, hot day, not a BQ (Boston qualifying time)," Bain told CBC News in an email, adding there were "big crowds."

Bain's mother, Janet Norman-Bain, travels with him and helps out the autistic athlete. Designated as an athlete with a disability (AWD), she praised the marathon for its inclusion efforts.

"We've had accommodations made at the Boston Marathon & Disney but here in Chicago they have a whole AWD Volunteer squad, start & finish line tents, and incredible organization behind it all. Amazing! Thanks so much!" she wrote on Facebook.

'Medal, mylar, fire hose,' wrote Alex's mother Janet on their Facebook account. (Alex Bain (and his mom Janet)/Facebook)

Bain ran in his first marathon in 2008 at home on the Island in about three hours and 30 minutes.

In 2013, he ran a 2:53:47, his personal best time to date, his mom said.

He also ran in the Boston Marathon in 2015 and 2016.

Bain was named one of Canada's most inspirational runners by iRun magazine in 2006 for his province-wide run for autism awareness.

Another Islander competes

At least one other Islander, Dustin Gavin from North Cape, P.E.I., who now lives in Ottawa, ran the marathon in Chicago, finishing with a time of 3:26:15.

Gavin and Bain met up for the pre-race pasta dinner in Chicago.

Dustin Gavin of North Cape, P.E.I., enjoys a pre-race pasta dinner with Alex Bain in Chicago. (Alec Bain (and his mom Janet)/Facebook)

"I didn't qualify for Boston, but I'm going to keep trying," Gavin said. "I may have to venture back to the P.E.I. Marathon at some point because it's the only marathon where I ran a BQ."

Bain plans on running in the 5K in the P.E.I. Marathon and he'll also be working at the marathon expo's information booth.