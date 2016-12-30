A Charlottetown woman has won $1 million thanks to a scratch ticket that was meant as a belated stocking stuffer.

Makiko Warren won the prize with an Extreme Millions Scratch 'N Win ticket that her husband bought on Dec. 28.

After the ticket was validated but before she told friends, Warren took the winning ticket with her to a neighbourhood holiday party and hid it under her clothes.

"My neighbours were hugging me and all I could think about was the ticket," Warren was quoted as saying in a release from Atlantic Lottery.

Will spend on travel

Warren and her husband will use some of the money to visit their children and grandchildren in different parts of Canada and overseas.

The Lotto Booth in Charlottetown sold the winning ticket, which means the retailer gets $10,000.

Extreme Millions is a national Scratch'N Win ticket offering 25 top prizes of $1 million.