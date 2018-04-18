Alberton walking track expected to be ready this summer

Work on a new outdoor walking track in Alberton, P.E.I., is expected to begin as soon as the ground dries out and weather permits.

The 175-metre oval, asphalt walking track will be located on a vacant piece of land bordered by Church, Albion and Poplar streets, said Krystyna Pottier, a member of the committee that's been working on the project.

"This is very exciting for us," she said. "The committee has been working on this for the last two years or so looking at developing a concept, looking at what properties were available for us to use, working with the town."

The project received about $23,000 from the federal New Horizons grant, a fund used to help keep seniors active in their communities.

The development will also include a memorial garden with trees, flowers and benches. Pottier hopes it will be completed by mid- to late-summer.

